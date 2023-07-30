Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Reduced by Analyst

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JBT. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE:JBT opened at $120.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

