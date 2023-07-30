Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of PII stock opened at $134.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

