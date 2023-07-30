Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CF Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of CF opened at $81.23 on Friday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CF Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72.6% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,017,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after buying an additional 427,673 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 285.2% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 73,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

