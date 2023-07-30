Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00008833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $270.03 million and $40.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.77 or 0.06365671 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00021716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

