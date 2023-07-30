Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.73

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.73 and traded as high as C$32.90. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.66, with a volume of 150,696 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBR.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Veritas Investment Research raised Quebecor from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.74.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

