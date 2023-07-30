Rather & Kittrell Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.53% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 281,891 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

