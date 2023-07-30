Rather & Kittrell Inc. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.87. 6,546,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. The company has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

