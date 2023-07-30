Raymond James Boosts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $76.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

