Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 40,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.