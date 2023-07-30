Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $69.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of O opened at $61.47 on Friday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64.

The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Realty Income by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

