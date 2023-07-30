Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in July

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
RBGPF traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
