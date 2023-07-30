Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

REGN traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $746.10. 744,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,422. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $569.65 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $738.06 and a 200 day moving average of $758.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

