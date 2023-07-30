Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regional Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 60.55 and a quick ratio of 60.55. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $316.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.81 million. Analysts expect that Regional Management will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,021.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,943.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,021.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 558,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,943.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 145.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 849.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

