Relative Value Partners Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,134 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 5.3% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 1.04% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $78,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 438,061 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,332,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,674. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.80. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

