Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 72,977 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,977 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.76. 4,903,286 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.