Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.10 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $9.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.67. 256,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,527. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $293.03. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,284,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,560,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,368,000 after buying an additional 310,339 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3,555.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

