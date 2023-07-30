Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECY opened at $9.52 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Renesas Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Featured Stories

