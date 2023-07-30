Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

RNSHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,520 ($45.13) to GBX 3,450 ($44.24) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF remained flat at $45.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Renishaw has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

