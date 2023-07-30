Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.74

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.74 and traded as high as $46.74. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 20,328 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $913.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.29). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

