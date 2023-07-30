Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.50. 1,249,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.27.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.