Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.63.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$11.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.42.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$907.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

