Research Analysts Set Expectations for Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 7.1 %

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

