Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW) Short Interest Update

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ REVBW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,290. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Revelation Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunologic-based therapeutics and diagnostics for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses, such as SARS-CoV-2 comprising its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV, as well as is being developed for other indications comprising allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion.

