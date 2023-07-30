Reviewing Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) & Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Free Report) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enerflex and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerflex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Expro Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Enerflex currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.38%. Expro Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Given Enerflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Expro Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerflex N/A N/A N/A $0.70 11.64 Expro Group $1.28 billion 1.88 -$20.15 million ($0.02) -1,109.50

This table compares Enerflex and Expro Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enerflex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Enerflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enerflex and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerflex N/A N/A N/A Expro Group -0.12% 1.02% 0.68%

Summary

Expro Group beats Enerflex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities. It also offers after-market services, parts distribution, operations and maintenance solutions, equipment optimization and maintenance programs, manufacturer warranties, exchange components, long-term service agreements, and technical services. In addition, the company rents natural gas compressors totaling approximately 800,000 horsepower. It serves small to large independent producers, integrated oil and natural gas companies, midstream and petrochemical companies, power generation companies, users of natural gas-fired electric power, and carbon capture players in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Bahrain Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

