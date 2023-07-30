RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFAC remained flat at $10.53 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. RF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 984,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 519,371 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 950,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 781,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 414.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 655,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 527,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,556,000.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

