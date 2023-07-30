RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.77 on Thursday. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.03.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
