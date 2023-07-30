RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.77 on Thursday. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.