Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $18,375.40 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,269.14 or 1.00023969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00177519 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,403.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

