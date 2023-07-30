Rithm Capital (RITM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rithm Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

RITM stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.