Robert W. Baird Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $270.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.23.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $250.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.