Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Cut by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 28.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares in the company, valued at $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. 7,081,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,635,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

