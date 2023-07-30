Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

