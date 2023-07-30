Royal Bank of Canada Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $290.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.64.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $235.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $441.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

