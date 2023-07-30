Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Up 23.2% in July

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,234. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $3,159,031.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,225.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and have sold 1,900,622 shares worth $62,403,628. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,154,000 after acquiring an additional 435,591 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

