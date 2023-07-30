RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Short Interest Update

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 955,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

RPT Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.73. 393,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,126. The company has a market capitalization of $930.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

RPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 85.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

