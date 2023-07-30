Rune Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, Rune has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $19,548.06 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.01693947 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

