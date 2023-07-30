Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $143.69 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $6.90 or 0.00023613 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $143.69 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00244192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030749 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.89547279 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

