Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock valued at $29,336,675. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $235.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.10. The firm has a market cap of $441.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

