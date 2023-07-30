Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

