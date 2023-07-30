Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,533 shares of company stock worth $36,115,543. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $425.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.