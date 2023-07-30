Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 1,345,250 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

