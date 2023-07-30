SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $2.75 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, SALT has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $14,832.98 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,181.22 or 1.00032534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02265364 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,787.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

