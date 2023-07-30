Saltmarble (SML) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49,661.71

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00004419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $125.95 million and $49,661.71 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.38875924 USD and is up 6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,705.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

