Sanchez Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,236 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPYG traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. 957,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.