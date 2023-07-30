Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $135.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

