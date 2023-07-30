Sanford C. Bernstein Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.09 and a 200-day moving average of $183.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock worth $5,080,031 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

