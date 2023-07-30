Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Financial Analysis

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 0.12% 2.33% 1.75% Sangoma Technologies -41.63% -4.45% -2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $4.39 billion 4.95 $103.71 million N/A N/A Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.46 -$110.78 million ($3.15) -1.36

Volatility & Risk

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies.

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Video Communications and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 1 16 4 0 2.14 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.57%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.30, suggesting a potential upside of 210.02%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Sangoma Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

