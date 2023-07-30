Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Santander Bank Polska Price Performance
BKZHF stock remained flat at 45.48 during trading on Friday. Santander Bank Polska has a 52 week low of 45.48 and a 52 week high of 48.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is 45.48.
Santander Bank Polska Company Profile
