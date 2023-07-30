Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKZHF stock remained flat at 45.48 during trading on Friday. Santander Bank Polska has a 52 week low of 45.48 and a 52 week high of 48.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is 45.48.

Santander Bank Polska SA provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

