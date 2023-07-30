Santo Mining (SANP) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Free Report) is one of 133 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Santo Mining to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Santo Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Santo Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santo Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Santo Mining Competitors 207 1011 1777 23 2.54

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 59.46%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A Santo Mining Competitors -45.40% -75.70% -10.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Santo Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.9% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santo Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A Santo Mining Competitors $180.33 million -$16.71 million -241.71

Santo Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Santo Mining. Santo Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Santo Mining beats its peers on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

About Santo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp. in March 2012. Santo Mining Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Santo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.