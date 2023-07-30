Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Hits $3.26

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00011126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

