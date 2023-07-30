Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Santos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY remained flat at $5.32 during trading on Friday. 29,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,069. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

